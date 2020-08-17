Snovian.Space Hits Market Cap of $533,882.61 (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last seven days, Snovian.Space has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. Snovian.Space has a market cap of $533,882.61 and approximately $181.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snovian.Space token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00039295 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $690.17 or 0.05624088 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003584 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00048262 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00014771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003187 BTC.

About Snovian.Space

SNOV is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 366,826,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 366,100,334 tokens. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico . Snovian.Space’s official website is tokensale.snov.io . Snovian.Space’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio . Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico

Snovian.Space Token Trading

Snovian.Space can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovian.Space should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snovian.Space using one of the exchanges listed above.

