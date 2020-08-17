Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 112.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.84). Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $421.06 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Sohu.com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sohu.com from $10.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.77.

Sohu.com stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.32. 419,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,627. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. Sohu.com has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $25.71. The company has a market cap of $806.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 34.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sohu.com by 1,409.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sohu.com by 314.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sohu.com by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

