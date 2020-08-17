Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Receives $25.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

SLGL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,865. Sol Gel Technologies has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $167.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 9.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.37% and a negative net margin of 210.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 20.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Sol Gel Technologies during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sol Gel Technologies by 318.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

