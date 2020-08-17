S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 88.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,372,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,513 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in S&P Global by 68.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,357,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,715,000 after acquiring an additional 959,492 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global by 763.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 629,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,296,000 after acquiring an additional 556,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 16.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,324,000 after acquiring an additional 504,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded up $4.87 on Monday, hitting $357.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,412. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $345.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.31. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $360.00. The stock has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.62.

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

