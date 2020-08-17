SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 447.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,542 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.7% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $23,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 150.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 359.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

DIA traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $279.80. 2,243,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,429,256. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $295.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.48.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

