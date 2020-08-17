SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390,754 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,936,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,740,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,667,000 after acquiring an additional 651,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,530,000 after acquiring an additional 892,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $3.97 on Monday, reaching $186.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,759,925. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.87.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

