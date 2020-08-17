SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,120.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,449,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,075. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.96. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $38.67.

