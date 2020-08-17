SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period.

SPLG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.58. 1,517,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,923,625. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.41.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

