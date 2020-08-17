Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Brian Oreilly Purchases 5,000 Shares

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Brian Oreilly bought 5,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,663.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Oreilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Brian Oreilly bought 5,000 shares of Spok stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.45. 1,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.85 million, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. Spok Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spok by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Spok by 19.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Spok by 7.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Spok by 28.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spok during the first quarter worth $26,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

