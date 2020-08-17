SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,692 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 64,921 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 63,106 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 87.6% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,738 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.79. 8,528,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,793,664. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $243.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

