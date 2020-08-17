SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $353,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 553.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,980,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,052 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $13,970,000. Finally, AXA increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 726,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $52.93. 13,841,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,377,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $110.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $53.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

