SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 54 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 566.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 47.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,189. The firm has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $232.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.62 and a 200 day moving average of $196.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

