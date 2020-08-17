SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 311 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,266,000 after purchasing an additional 265,700 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 466.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 313,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $363,898,000 after purchasing an additional 257,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $12.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,504.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,023.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,587.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,490.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,378.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

