State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th.

STFC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.90. 1,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,353. State Auto Financial has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53. The stock has a market cap of $781.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.30. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kim Burton Garland acquired 18,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $377,899.20. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,494.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on STFC. Sidoti began coverage on shares of State Auto Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. State Auto Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

