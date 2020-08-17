Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 17,632 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,632 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Chevron by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,893,000 after acquiring an additional 522,767 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,208,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,536,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,715 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $90.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,328,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,262,510. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $125.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.79.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

