Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,007 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $29,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.47. The stock had a trading volume of 969,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,314. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.44. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

