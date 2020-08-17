Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 21,437 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,437 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Skyworks Solutions worth $10,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,415.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 2,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,923,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,025 shares of company stock valued at $8,973,377 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.12. 997,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $149.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 5.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.50.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.88.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.