Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 26,380 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,380 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $18,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $74,781,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15,925.0% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 711,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,149,000 after buying an additional 707,071 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,598,000. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 103.3% in the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,028,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,793,000 after acquiring an additional 522,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,746,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,550,000 after acquiring an additional 437,145 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.77. 696,151 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.75.

