Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 27,835 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,835 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 203,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,135 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 11,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 119.7% during the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 59,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,535,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,723,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $75.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.84.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

