Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 4,951 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $17,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $194.64. 1,215,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,430. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.82 and a 200-day moving average of $174.69. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

