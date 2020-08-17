Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 9,831 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.1% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $37,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,487,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,579. The stock has a market cap of $301.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.44. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $282.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB increased their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.78.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

