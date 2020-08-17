Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,368 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Visa by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,806 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 51.5% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 123,444 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 41,974 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Visa by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,711 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,346 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.48.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,012,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,783,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.65 and a 200 day moving average of $186.66. The company has a market capitalization of $381.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

