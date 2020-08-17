Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,803 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $27,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.49. 3,193,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,136,033. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

