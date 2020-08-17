Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,009 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $16,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.8% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,117. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.44. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86.

