Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,534,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,052,000 after buying an additional 220,020 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,989,000 after purchasing an additional 702,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455,033 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,516 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,097,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,262. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

