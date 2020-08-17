Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $12,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12,742.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 28,289 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $255,000. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000.

BATS MTUM traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $142.45. The stock had a trading volume of 396,617 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.74 and a 200-day moving average of $125.36. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

