Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 6,862 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.0% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 87,952 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,857 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.6% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $558,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.92. 2,501,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,907,983. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $193.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.23.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

