Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 7,563 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.69. 9,409,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,359,725. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.10. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.