Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $338.19. 1,713,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,570,679. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.62. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.