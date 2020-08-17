Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,487 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Goldstein Munger & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 33,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $81.15. 3,391,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,192,538. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average is $80.25.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

