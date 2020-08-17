Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,549 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $30,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 72.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,204 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 66.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,899,000 after buying an additional 4,191,966 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after buying an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,781,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,964,000 after buying an additional 2,133,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 266,238 shares of company stock worth $32,571,727. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,843,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,084,415. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $135.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.