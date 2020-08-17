Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.54. 11,725,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,759,925. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.87.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

