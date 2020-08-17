Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $10.10 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in AbbVie by 179.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,487,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,442,048. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The firm has a market cap of $167.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.