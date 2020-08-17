Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $12.38 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,970 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $12,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $743,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 47,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 25,480 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 409,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,598,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $55.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,618. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average is $53.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

