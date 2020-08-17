Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $15.23 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.00.

GOOG traded down $10.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,507.73. 1,354,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,689. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,489.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,378.90. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,586.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,014.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

