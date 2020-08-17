Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $15.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 266.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.84. 2,513,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,838. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.208 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

