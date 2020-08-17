Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $15.98 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,832 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 75,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 58.4% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 600,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,547,000 after purchasing an additional 221,496 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $579,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,821,000. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,667. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day moving average of $110.76. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.03 and a 52 week high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

