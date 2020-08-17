Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $18.69 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 637.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,955,000 after buying an additional 3,077,542 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,522,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mastercard by 44.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,440 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,128,000 after purchasing an additional 803,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.38.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $326.80. 1,443,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,352,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $327.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.84. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

