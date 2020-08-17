Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $18.70 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,730 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.22% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $18,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,668,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098,562 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 775.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,175,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,599 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,100,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 88,266.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 720,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,083,000 after purchasing an additional 719,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,404,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,875,000 after purchasing an additional 632,608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,829. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.04. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47.

