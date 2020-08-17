Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $21.73 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,986 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,773 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 0.6% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $21,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 81.2% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,821,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556,422. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $209.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,074.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.47.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $2,900,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,913,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,833,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 720,907 shares of company stock valued at $135,571,598 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.21.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

