Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $32.46 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,969 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 0.9% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $32,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,794,733,000 after buying an additional 723,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Facebook by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,748,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,627,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Facebook by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,712,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,121,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.90, for a total value of $1,759,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,448.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $46,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,814 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,446. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.24. 14,792,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,723,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $744.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $278.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.