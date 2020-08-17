Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 106.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,003 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,668,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,475,000 after buying an additional 1,133,811 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 117.7% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 68,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $567,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,397,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,458,285. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $134.45 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.35.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

