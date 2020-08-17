Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,597 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $462.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,122,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,573,502. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $147.39 and a 1 year high of $468.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $409.75 and its 200-day moving average is $319.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 263,430 shares of company stock worth $98,818,407. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.82.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

