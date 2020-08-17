Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,137 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $14,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,060,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,967. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.37. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.01. The company has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.