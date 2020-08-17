Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 20,793 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 20,793 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,419,317,000 after buying an additional 205,870 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,746,469,000 after purchasing an additional 183,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,048,075,000 after purchasing an additional 88,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,642,000 after purchasing an additional 933,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $778,338 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $239.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,417. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.52.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.15.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

