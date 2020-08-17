Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 21,323 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 715,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,323 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 0.6% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cfra dropped their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE T traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.01. 22,521,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,470,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $213.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

