Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 24,410 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,410 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Medtronic by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $66,998,000 after purchasing an additional 134,602 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Medtronic by 16.0% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 3,143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.71. 2,923,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,175,603. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, CSFB restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.63.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

