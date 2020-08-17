Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 4,668 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $23,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 198.5% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,961,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,200 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its position in Alibaba Group by 111.8% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,841,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 59.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,477,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $781,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,669 shares during the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $253.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,864,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,755,359. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $161.68 and a 1 year high of $268.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.57 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.72.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

