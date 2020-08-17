Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 6,408 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $391.42. 643,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,652. The company has a fifty day moving average of $371.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

