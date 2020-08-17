Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,101 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Walmart by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after buying an additional 2,402,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Walmart by 5,535.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,722 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Walmart by 21.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2,168.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,759 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,682,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,048,737. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $375.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.31. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $134.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Gordon Haskett lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.59.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,666,074. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.